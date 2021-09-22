GDF creates a medical residency program that will grant a BRL 7.5 thousand scholarship

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) published this Tuesday (9/21), an ordinance that creates the Incentive Program for Family and Community Medicine Residences. The bill provides that each medical resident who takes over a Family Health Team (eSF) will receive a monthly addition to the residence grant in the amount of R$ 7,536.00, defined by Law No. 6,932, of July 7, 1981.

The ordinance was published in the Official Gazette of the DF (DODF) this Tuesday. The housing allowance is added to this amount, except for residents of medical residency programs who already receive housing allowance.

Medical residency is a form of postgraduate education in latu-sensu aimed at physicians in the form of specialization courses, characterized by in-service training. It works under the responsibility of health institutions and under the guidance of medical professionals with high ethical and professional qualifications.

According to the ordinance, each preceptor (advisor) of the program will be responsible for the instruction of up to three residents. The family and community doctor who takes on the activity of preceptor must fully dedicate himself to the medical residency, with a weekly workload of 40 hours.

Each preceptor and preceptor-collaborator will receive a scholarship in the amount mentioned in District Law No. 6.455, of December 26, 2019, while their activities last.

Also according to the ordinance, public higher education institutions interested in joining the Incentive Program for Family and Community Medicine Residencies within the scope of SES-DF must complete and sign a form published in DODF this Tuesday, which should be delivered to the Care Coordination Primary Health Care within a period of up to 10 days from this Tuesday. It is incumbent upon the Foundation for Teaching and Research in Health Sciences (FEPECS) to prepare and publish the notice for the adhesion of residents to the program within a period of up to 20 days from this Tuesday.

