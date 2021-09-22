German Elections: Meet Annalena Baerbock, Green Party candidate to replace Merkel | World

Annalena Baerbock is the Green Party candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as prime minister of Germany. At just 40 years of age, if he wins, it will be by far the youngest person to hold the position to date – 11 years younger than Merkel herself when she took over.

Member of the Bundestag (German Parliament) since 2013, she was born in the same year as the party she collided with (along with Robert Habeck), in which she joined when she was 25 years old and for which she was nominated as a candidate in April.

Graduated in Political Science and International Law from the University of Hannover and the London School of Economics, respectively, she worked at the European Parliament before becoming the Green Party’s advisor for international affairs and security policy at the Bundestag. After being elected to parliament by Potsdam, she became the party’s spokesperson on climate issues.

The green candidate defends that coal-fired energy be phased out in Germany well before the established deadline of 2038, and that other immediate measures be taken to reduce pollutant emissions, such as a speed limit of 130 km/h on highways (the famous autobahn) and a limit for short-haul flights.

Baerbock is also against the increase in the country’s defense spending, and said he intends to raise the minimum wage to 12 euros an hour (about R$74).

Baerbock briefly led voter intention polls, and the tragedy of the summer floods – which left more than 150 people dead in Germany – highlighted the Greens’ climate change speech and drew voters’ attention to their campaign.

But when he took the lead, he became the target of a series of criticisms and demands, and admits that he made “mistakes” in his campaign. He says, however, that his greatest difficulty is the attacks coming from “political enemies who resist change”.

She was accused of inaccurate résumé, late paying taxes and using slang considered racist. On all occasions, he apologized quickly, but his image was damaged.

The German press, on the other hand, points to the lack of experience – Baerbock has never held a government position – as one of the reasons for his underperformance in pressure situations.

The candidate has also become the most frequent target of disinformation in these elections, with an estimated 70% of attacks propagated through fake news being directed at her, with around 30% directed at Armin Laschet and almost none at Olaf Scholz.

Alongside Habeck, Baerbock has been responsible for a revitalization of the German Green Party, ending its reputation as “the party that wants to ban everything”. Considered more pragmatic and optimistic, they broadened the electoral base.

While it is considered virtually impossible for the candidate to win the September 26 elections, the Greens are expected to significantly expand their presence in the Bundestag.

Even far from the 25% that it had when it led the polls, in May, the Green Party still had about 16% of vote intentions ten days before the elections – a number significantly higher than the 8.9% it obtained in the voting of 2017.