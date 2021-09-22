Geshin Impact: Character creates confusion even before release

Last week, fans of Genshin Impact They were already very nervous with the supposed changes that the character Raiden Shogun would have undergone in the game in relation to its version in beta tests, but the current controversy is already in another character. The new focus is Sangonomiya Kokomi, a healer who is expected to be added to the game this Tuesday (21) and whose abilities were revealed in a leak.

Apparently, Kokomi’s passive feat gives a good boost to her healing abilities, but it also causes her critical hit rate to be substantially lowered. In this way, her focus would be entirely on providing support to her allies while she wouldn’t be able to consistently deal damage to her enemies.

With this prior data, many players are already saying that Kokomi is the worst high rarity character in Genshin Impact, even though no one has played with it in the official version of the game yet. Fortunately, there are some fans who are looking forward to the heroine’s arrival and are sure she will be capable of much more than just imagined by these leaks.

Other than that, it’s always good to remember that support-focused healers can always benefit from games that have multiple characters on a team. Of course, we will only know the best way to use Kokomi in battle after real tests with its final version in Genshin Impact this week.