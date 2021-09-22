Global stock exchanges rehearse recovery after fear of default by Evergrande – 09/21/2021 – Market

After a day of losses in the main stock exchanges in the world due to the aversion to the risk generated by the crisis faced by the Chinese real estate developer Evergrande, world markets are beginning to recover on Tuesday (21).

The Brazilian Stock Exchange follows this movement and, at 12:34 pm, rose 0.98%, to 109,916 points. The dollar fell 0.75%, quoted at R$ 5.2920.

In the United States, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced 0.36%, 0.15% and 0.67%, respectively.

In Europe, the London stock exchanges (0.96%), Paris (1.32%) and Frankfurt (1.25%) also rose. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange rose 0.51%.

Investors, however, remain attentive to the movements in relation to Evergrande’s debt, according to Thayná Vieira, economist at Toro Investimentos.

The second largest real estate developer in China has assets of around US$ 355 billion (R$ 1.89 trillion) and one of the main fears of the market is that the company’s default will destabilize large banks and capital managers.

With the main indexes opening high on Tuesday, the market signals that it has given credit to statements by large banks and managers who said they are confident that Chinese authorities will act to prevent this delay from destabilizing the country’s financial system and economy, according to with Julia Aquino, an investment specialist at Rico.

Roberto Dumas, professor of Chinese economics at Insper, also believes that the government should interfere.

According to Dumas, Evergrande has a strategic role in long-term projects that seek economic development in China, with 1,300 projects in low-income cities. The company is also responsible for the generation of 3.8 million jobs (direct and indirect) per year.

The professor reinforces that the Chinese government has a strong capacity to interfere in the management of assets that make up a considerable part of Evergrande’s debt, the WMPs (Wealth Management Products), a kind of bonds issued without collateral.

“The government is going to interfere in some way, as it can exchange debt for assets,” says Dumas. “It won’t be easy, but it’s far from becoming a Lehman Brothers because the Chinese government is going to do something.”

In the United States, the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank) starts its two-day meeting and, this Wednesday (22), the Fomc (the Fed’s monetary policy committee) will be able to inform its decisions about the next steps of the policy the country’s monetary policy. Changes in actions to stimulate the economy could shake the markets again.

“Investors are awaiting signals about when the Fed will reduce its bond-buying program, which currently stands at $120 billion a month,” says Toro’s Thayná Vieira.

In August, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that a slowdown in the pace of bond purchases could occur later this year.

In Brazil, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) starts this Tuesday its two-day meeting to debate the monetary policy guidelines.

On Wednesday, the committee will disclose its decision regarding the national basic interest rate (Selic), which should rise from 5.25% to 6.25% per year, according to market projections.

Brent oil, a benchmark for the market, retreated 0.58%, with a barrel quoted at US$ 73.49 (R$ 390.67).