Globo and Lázaro Ramos do not renew their contract: ‘It does not mean the end of a partnership’, says broadcaster | Pop & Art

Globo and Lázaro Ramos announced, this Wednesday (22), that the 42-year-old actor’s contract will not be renewed.

The artist from Bahia thanked the station and recalled his 17-year trajectory at the company in a video published on social networks. See below.

“My loves, today I came here to thank you. 17 years ago, I arrived at Rede Globo as a boy, I was an actor from Bahia, born and raised in the Bando de Teatro Olodum. and my idols of the gang,” stated the actor.

“What little I knew was that I had possibilities, I had a lot to discover. In these years, Globo allowed me to go far beyond what I dreamed of“.

He cites outstanding roles such as Massu, Negro Bonifácio, Mister Brau, Foguinho and Lazinho over nearly two decades of work as an actor, presenter and, recently, as director of the special “Falas Negras”.

“Above all, guys, at Globo, I was happy, very happy and, to top it off, I even met Taís [Araújo], my love, my companion, mother of my children and I made many friends. I got close to idols that were behind and in front of the cameras, and now I will go on to other discoveries, other adventures.”

“The restlessness and the eagerness to understand the people and the reality of my country continue to be the basis of my work as an artist”, he continues.

“Today, I say goodbye to Globo, because already you will see me in ‘Aruanas’, ‘Under Pressure’ and some movies. I know this is a farewell to someone you love, to someone you will never forget and that will always be close. Thanks!”

Lázaro Ramos como Roque, from 'Ó Pai, Ó', Foguinho in 'Cobras e Lagartos', Mister Brau and Priscilla in 'Mister Brau'

‘It doesn’t mean the end of a partnership’

In a statement, Globo confirmed the end of Ramos’ contract, but stressed that he could return to work with the actor. (Read the full note at the end of the article).

“The non-renewal of a contract does not mean the end of a partnership. On the contrary, the new talent management model allows this partnership to be renewed in many other formats and future projects”.

“Lázaro Ramos has opened the company’s doors for future projects on our multiple platforms,” ​​explains the statement.

The network highlighted that the actor will still be seen in productions in the coming months, such as the next seasons of “Under Pressure” and “Aruanas”, the features by Globo Filmes, “Silêncio da Chuva” and “Medida Provisional”, and in a season unreleased “Ó Pai Ó”, scheduled to premiere on Canal Brasil in 2022.

Note on the end of Lázaro Ramos’ contract with Globo:

“As everyone knows, Globo, in tune with the transformations the market is going through, has been adopting new work dynamics with its talents. The non-renewal of a contract does not mean the end of a partnership. On the contrary, the new talent management model allows this partnership to be renewed in many other formats and future projects. Lazaro Ramos has opened the company’s doors for future projects on our multiple platforms. In fact, the actor may be seen very soon in new Globo productions such as the next season of Sob Pressure, in the second season of Aruanas, “Silêncio da Chuva” and “Medida Provisória”, films by Globo Filmes, in the children’s DPA Detetives do Prédio Azul and an unprecedented season of ‘Ó Paí Ó’, which should premiere in 2022, on Canal Brasil, where he is also on the air with the program Espelho”.

