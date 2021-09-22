Globo does not renew Lázaro Ramos’ contract

Globo has just given up another name from the ‘fine silver’ of its casting. After nearly 20 years in the house, the award-winning actor Lazarus Ramos prepares to leave the station’s fixed cast. Its is coming to an end there and will not be renewed, as confirmed by the channel itself in a statement to the TV News portal.

“Globo has been adopting new work dynamics with its talents. The non-renewal of a contract does not mean the end of a partnership. On the contrary, the new talent management model allows this partnership to be renewed in many other formats and future projects“says the plim-plim note.

“Lázaro Ramos has opened the company’s doors for future projects on our multiple platforms. In fact, the actor may be seen very soon in new Globo productions“, adds the document, citing the new seasons of Under pressure and Aruanas among the actor’s upcoming projects in the house.

Lázaro arrived at the Marinho family network in 2002 to make the miniseries Shepherds of the Night. After a few years of dedicating himself to series and comedy on the channel, he made his first soap opera, Snakes & Lizards (2006), and never stopped. the series Mister Brau (2015-2018) was his last full project in the local dramaturgy.