Globo partner negotiates version of Dona Beija telenovela with Netflix · TV News

Forest producer, which is Globo’s partner in productions such as Anjo de Hamburgo and Rio Connection, is producing a remake of the novel Dona Beija , shown by Rede Manchete (1983-1999) in 1986. Wilson Aguiar Filho’s serial will be updated to include current discussions. Netflix negotiates for the attraction to enter its catalog exclusively.

The work on the new Dona Beija has been in existence since the end of the first semester of this year. O TV news he sought out the companies in July to confirm the production and the negotiation on Dona Beija, but both denied at that time.

In a statement, Floresta has now confirmed that it has purchased the rights and that the adaptation is in the hands of two authors, who write the script. One of them is awarded: Antônio Barreira, Portuguese who won the International Emmy for best soap opera in 2010 for Meu Amor, by TVI. He was the first Portuguese to win the biggest award on international television.

Next to Barreira is the screenwriter Renata Jhin, who in this adaptation signs the authorship of her first soap opera. Renata is the daughter of also author Elizabeth Jhin, who worked at Globo between 1991 and 2021, where she wrote serials that spoke of spiritism, such as Escrito nas Estrelas (2010), Além do Tempo (2015) and Espelho da Vida (2018).

Netflix is ​​negotiating with Floresta (which is owned by Sony) to have the production in its catalogue. The company hid that it produced the telenovela, even with the information already circulating in the market since June. The streaming platform wants Dona Beija to inaugurate her catalog of unpublished soap operas — her own productions are also being studied.

Recordings for the serial will only start next year. Dona Beija will be a closed work, as Globo, the largest producer of its kind, has done during the Covid-19 pandemic. In other words, it will go live fully scripted and edited. There is still no idea when the serial will be released.

Miss Kisses in the Headline

The best known version of Dona Beija aired between March 31 and July 11, 1986, with 89 chapters. It was Rede Manchete’s first big success in teledramaturgy. The telenovela was starred by Maitê Proença and Grancindo Júnior, who were marked by their roles.

The novel was based on two books: Dona Beija, A Feiticeira do Araxá, by Thomas Othon Leonardos; and The Life in Flor de Dona Beija, by Agripa Vasconcelos.

Both tell the story of the courageous Ana Jacinta de São José, Dona Beja, who lived in Araxá, a city in the interior of Minas Gerais. She scandalized everyone with her bold customs and behavior for the time. In addition to Manchete, SBT repeated the soap opera in 2009.