Globo scales Juliette Freire to boost audience of ‘Domingão com Huck’

The presenter Luciano Huck’s program announced this Tuesday night (21), through an enigmatic post on social networks, that will have the participation of the newest singer, Juliette Freire, as a musical attraction in “Domingão com Huck”. The date that the ex-BBB will be on the stage of Huck on Globo, however, was not disclosed.

The Sunday attraction’s official Twitter profile published three emojis: a cactus, a microphone and a pair of eyes. It didn’t take long for Juliette’s fans to kill the riddle, as the plant became known as the symbol of the BBB21 champion, during her stay in the reality TV host by Tiago Leifert.

On social networks, Internet users were divided. While some fans of the owner of the song “Diferença Mara” celebrated the casting of Juliette Freire, others seem not to have liked the idea very much: “My God comes there!!!!”, celebrated a fan of Paraiba. “I can come, singer”, vibrated another internet user.

“No, Luciano, please have mercy… There will be children watching. Spare their little ears”, joked a viewer unhappy with the casting of Juliette Freire. “The attempt to leverage audience”, wrote another internet user. And the casting of the artist, who is a phenomenon on social networks, may have really been to boost the audience ratings for the attraction of Angelica’s husband.

That’s because, executives from the Marinho radio station fear that the period of curiosity about Luciano Huck’s going to the Rio de Janeiro channel’s Sundays will pass and the program will end up losing audience. According to information from journalist Lo Bianco, the Rede Globo commissioned a survey of audience and a careful evaluation of the performance of Huck from the third program that will be shown next Sunday (26).

Channel directors fear that the Sunday programming of competing stations such as Record TV and SBT will touch the house’s audience, as the acceptance of the permanence of the communicator on Sundays remains low. Also according to information from the journalist, a survey containing 50 questions was directed to a segmented audience without the knowledge of Angelica’s husband.

If the name of Luciano Huck does not continue with acceptance rates considered satisfactory by the Rio station and the audience does not reach the same numbers reached by veteran presenter Fausto Silva, the station may put another presenter ahead of the attraction in 2022. It is worth noting that the The matter is treated with complete secrecy at the Marinho radio station.