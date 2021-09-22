Goiás bet hits the result and wins R$ 1.4 million

the draw of Quina contest 5663 was held this Tuesday, September 21, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Check the result: 23-36-42-55-74.

Winners of Quina contest 5663

A bet by Goiânia, in Goiás, managed to hit the result of Quina contest 5663 and won the accumulated prize of R$ 1.4 million. The modality also awarded several bets that partially marked the tens.

Amounts of: R$ 4.8 thousand were distributed for four hits, R$ 143 for three hits and R$ 3.36 for two hits.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5663 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline for redemption is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5663.

next draw

This Wednesday, September 22, the Quina contest 5664 will be drawn from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) and the estimated prize is R$700 thousand. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.