Gol announces fleet of ‘electric flying cars’ for Brazil

The Gol airline plans to have its own fleet of “electric flying cars”, which would start operating in 2025 in Brazil. The announcement was made this Tuesday (21) by the company, which intends to buy and/or lease 250 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL).

According to the Brazilian company, the electric aircraft fleet will consist of VA-X4 eVTOL aircraft, manufactured by the British Vertical Aerospace, considered one of the most advanced air taxi models today. Irish leasing company Avolon will be responsible for supplying the vehicles.

Gol’s future “electric flying car” can carry up to four passengers and a pilot, flying at a maximum speed of 320 km/h. With a single charge, the model reaches distances of up to 160 km, according to official information released by the manufacturer.

The small aircraft with zero pollutant emissions promises to revolutionize commercial aviation.Source: Avolon/Disclosure

Also according to the Brazilian company, the novelty will reinforce its investment strategy in the regional air transport market. With the non-binding agreement, it intends to open new routes, starting to serve “needy” domestic markets.

certification process

With the confirmation of the partnership between Grupo Comporte, the controller of Gol, and Avolon, the next step is to carry out a feasibility study for the project. The process includes eVTOL certification and verification of the infrastructure necessary for the operation of the new electric planes.

Entities such as the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) and the Airspace Control Department (Decea), among other Brazilian and foreign aeronautical authorities, will participate in the process. According to Avolon, the expectation is that the certification of the VA-X4 will be completed by 2024.

If the debut of the fleet for 2025 is confirmed, Gol will also have competition from Azul in this segment. In August, the company announced an order for 220 eVTOL aircraft in partnership with the German startup Lilium, whose operation is expected to begin in the same year.