Government offers discounts of up to 66% on more than 270 properties for sale

This September, the federal government released more than 270 properties for sale and provides interested parties with discounts of up to 66%. It is noteworthy that there are 272 residential and another five commercial. Sales are promoted by the Government Asset Management Company (EMGEA) and by the Resale real estate outlet.

It should be noted that some properties are occupied and the buyer will bear any expenses that may arise. Therefore, it is important to study the details of the property carefully so that you don’t have post-purchase surprises. Properties range from homes to apartments on the beachfront.

Most lots are located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Goiás. Discounts can reach 66%, as disclosed by the Federal Government. Values ​​vary greatly from residential, starting at R$ 11.4 thousand, to commercial rooms of R$ 1.6 million.

How to check the offers

Interested parties can access the EMGEA website. For faster search, you can use the filters. You can choose region, values, property type, situation (occupied or unoccupied), among others. To make a proposal, it is necessary to register on the site and send all the requested documentation.

There is also the possibility of scheduling a visit to the property through the Superintendence of Federal Heritage in the State, specifically where the property is located. For those looking for apartments in coastal regions, there are excellent options in the regions of Guarujá and Praia Grande in São Paulo.