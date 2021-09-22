Government sells properties at discounts of up to 66%, including beach houses

The Federal Government will sell 277 properties in 20 states this month, with discounts of up to 66%. Most of them are located in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Goiás. The information is from UOL.

Of the total, 272 properties are residential. There are houses and apartments, including on the coast, such as in Guarujá and Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo. The biggest discount, 66%, is for a property in Rio de Janeiro.

The sale is made through the portal Emgea Imóveis, of the Government Asset Management Company (EMGEA), in partnership with the real estate outlet Resale. Prices range from R$ 11.4 thousand to R$ 1.6 million, and payment is only in cash.

The interested party must enter the website and apply the filters of interest, such as region, property type, value and situation. If there is interest in the purchase, it is necessary to register and make the proposal with the necessary documents.

