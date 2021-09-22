Gran Turismo 7 will have a special edition in Brazil for 25 years of the franchise

Game can now be purchased in pre-sale in the digital version

THE Sony released today (21) the digital pre-sale of Gran Turismo 7, new racing game from the franchise that will celebrate 25 years of existence and will be released on March 4, 2022, date that was confirmed during the PlayStation Showcase along with a new trailer for the game that you can check out by clicking here.

There are three digital versions available for reservation and we’ll start talking about the most basic, the Standard Edition for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will cost R$299.90 and R$349.90 respectively and can only be played on the chosen console, PlayStation 4 version owners will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for a fee of R$50.

THE Deluxe Digital Edition çarrives to celebrate 25 years of the Gran Turismo franchise and will cost BRL 449.50, this version allows the player to use the game on both PS4 and PS5 in addition to bringing several exclusive gifts, you can pre-order any of the versions by clicking here, check below the bonuses that each edition will give the buyer.

Pre-sale bonus for the purchase of the Standard Edition (PS4 or PS5):

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

100,000 CR (in-game credits)

Bonus for the purchase of the Digital Deluxe Edition (25 years of Gran Turismo):



The right to play on PS4™ and PS5™

Game Credits – 1,600,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific look

30 PSN Avatars from Manufacturers and Partners

The music from the soundtrack of Gran Turismo 7

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

The physical media version was also announced, but the Sony will still announce the start date of sales here on Brazil, but it has already been revealed that the game will have a special version in Steelbook and what will be the bonuses of this version, check below.

Includes physical media for PS5 and a voucher for the PS4 game

Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific look

30 PSN Avatars from Manufacturers and Partners

The music from the soundtrack of Gran Turismo 7

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

An interesting detail for the special edition in physical media is the presence of a voucher for the redemption of the PlayStation 4 version, which indicates that there will be no special edition for the PS4 version. Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo 7 will run at 4K60FPS on PS5, in addition to ray tracing and HDR support

Polyphony Digital’s new game will also use the new DualSense functions to bring the various sensations of the car to the player



Source: PlayStation Blog