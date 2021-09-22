Gran Turismo 7 will have physical package 25th Anniversary Edition in Brazil; most

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

After the launch of the Gran Turismo 7 trailer during PlayStation Showcase, we’re happy to finally be able to give you details on the pre-order of Gran Turismo 7 and the 25th Anniversary Edition!

Pre-Sales Bonus

Secure pre-order at select retailers***, including the PS Store, and receive bonuses on the following game items:

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

100,000 CR (in-game credits)

25th Anniversary Edition PS5, PS4 (Physical Edition)

The physical edition includes a limited edition SteelBook case, and will be available for purchase in stores shortly.

Includes physical media for PS5 and a voucher for the PS4 game**

Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific look

30 PSN Avatars from Manufacturers and Partners

The music from the soundtrack of Gran Turismo 7

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

Just to reinforce, this is a limited release physical edition, so guarantee your pre-sale as soon as sales start. Stay tuned to the PlayStation Blog and official PlayStation social networks in Brazil to stay on top of the pre-order opening date.

25th Anniversary Edition Digital Deluxe PS5, PS4 (PS Store)

For those who want to start their car collection with everything, purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition from the PS Store before March 4, 2022 and receive the following items:

The right to play on PS4™ and PS5™

Game Credits – 1,600,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific look

30 PSN Avatars from Manufacturers and Partners

The music from the soundtrack of Gran Turismo 7

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

Pre-order ends when the game is released on March 4, 2022, so don’t put it off until later.

In addition, anyone who wants to upgrade from the PS4 Standard Edition of Gran Turismo 7 to the Digital Standard Edition of Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 will have the option to pay R$50 to upgrade after launch.*

We couldn’t be happier to deliver Gran Turismo 7 to everyone on March 4, 2022. Stay tuned for more news and information in the coming months.

*To upgrade the physical version of Gran Turismo 7 PS4 Standard Edition to PS5 Digital Standard Edition, you will need a PS5 console with a Blu-Ray disc player. PS4 discs cannot be used with PlayStation®5 Digital Edition.

** Digital version. Redeemable from PlayStation Store. Requires a PlayStation™ Network account and an internet connection to redeem the voucher.