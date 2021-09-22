Grêmio forwards the renewal of the defender and is already studying buying Borja permanently

Formerly forgotten by former coach Tiago Nunes, at a time when he was close to leaving the club, young defender Rodrigues, 23, gained morale and space with Felipão, returned to acting in sequence and is now being rewarded with a contract renewal with Grêmio until the end of 2024.

Talks for the renewal were restarted in early September with a call from the club’s management to the player’s staff. Now, the new subscription will generate a salary increase and also an increase in the termination fine.

Grêmio holds 70% of the economic rights, while the other 30% belong to ABC. This division of rights should be maintained at this time, and Rodrigues’ current contract would only run until 2022. At the last press conference, Felipão explained the reasons that he and Ruan are making being team holders.

Grêmio is already studying buying Borja permanently

In parallel to the renovation with Rodrigues, Grêmio’s management is starting to think more carefully about the definitive purchase of the center forward Miguel Borja, who has been directly responsible for the team’s recovery in the Brasileirão, but is only loaned by Palmeiras until December of the year that he comes.

According to what was agreed between the two clubs, Grêmio, to buy 50% of Borja’s economic rights, will have to pay US$ 2.75 million (R$ 14.6 million at the current price). The figure can be deposited, according to Globoesporte.com, before the end of next year.

It is worth remembering that Grêmio still has a contractual trigger of being able to cover any proposal that, in this period, comes from another club to Borja. Remember the games in which the Colombian was decisive in the Brasileirão so far:

15th round – 2 x 1 Chapecoense Guild – made the second goal

– made the second goal 5th round (delayed) – Cuiabá 0 x 1 Guild – scored the winning goal

– scored the winning goal 17th round – 2 x 0 Bahia Guild – made the first goal

– made the first goal 21st round – Flamengo 0 x 1 Guild – scored the winning goal