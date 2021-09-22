Grohe recalls the times of Liberta by Grêmio and makes an Arab narrator “go crazy” with flight; tricolor idol renewed contract until 2023

Al-Ittihad shirt 34 made a great start in the 3-1 victory over Al-Nassr over the weekend, which led to the dismissal of Mano Menezes. Gremista fans missed watching the archer’s spectacular saves

In recent days, goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, idol of the Guild and responsible, among many titles, for the Libertadores trio, he renewed his contract with Al Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia. Thus, it won’t be the return of the tricolor idol, who was recently probed by São Paulo, who is looking for a replacement for Tiago Volpi, who is going through a bad phase.

Grohe joined the club in January 2019 and has now extended his link with the team until the end of 2023. The archer has been an Ittihad starter since he recovered from an injury to his hand when he arrived at the team, in the middle of the 2018/2019 season . The goalkeeper has 52 games for the Arab club. The extension of his stay on the other side of the planet seems to have done the No. 34 well.

Last Saturday (18), Grohe was extremely decisive in his team’s 3-1 victory away from home against Al-Nassr in the fifth round of the Saudi Championship – Ittihad leads the table with 12 points. The triumph of the ex-Tricolor goalkeeper’s club meant that coach Mano Menezes was fired there.

When the score was still 0-0, Grohe had to work a miracle when he was surprised by a cross that went straight into the goal. With agility and elasticity, he managed to push it to the corner, remembering the old days at Grêmio.

Review the bid!

Afterwards, Grohe got the better of him when a rival tried to surprise him with a cavadinha penalty kick. Did it remind someone?