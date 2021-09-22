Groom fractures spine after being thrown into the air by wedding guests

One boyfriend fractured the spine during your own wedding when the played in the air during the celebration.

The 31-year-old fiance was thrown into the air, but it’s over turning upside down in the fall. The men who participated in the “joke” they couldn’t catch him and he hit the ground with the back of his head.

watch:

According to local media reports, the guests worsened the injury picture by picking up the groom and putting him in a chair before the paramedics arrived.

“I shouldn’t have been moved when I was on the ground”, said the groom later, according to the website “Bihorjust”.

THE wedding party continued after the groom was taken to a hospital with the bride and family.

The Romanian, identified as Liviu Filimon, did not rule out the possibility of process the guests for causing her serious spinal injury:

“They threw me up once, then when they threw me the second time, they dropped me on my back. I looked for a lawyer, but I’m still thinking about what I’m going to do.”

Initially, right after the accident, Liviu was unable to fully move her left leg. The next day, however, after being attended to, he started moving both legs again.

The Romanian has up to three months to file a complaint.