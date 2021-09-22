Hannibal flees to the US and police race against time to arrest him

In the soap opera Amores Verdadeiros, Aníbal (Enrique Rocha) will refuse to pay for his crimes and will abandon his fiancée at the wedding to flee Mexico before the police reach him. But Vitória’s father (Erika Buenfil) doesn’t even imagine that the police force is already organizing to obtain his extradition and take him back to the country to be tried and convicted.

In scenes scheduled to air next Thursday (23), the businessman will be at his wedding with Candelária (Ana Martim), when Nelson (Guillermo Capetillo) will appear out of nowhere at the ceremony and will say loudly that his daughter Adriana (Natália Esperón) was stolen by Aníbal and is none other than Liliana (Sherlyn). To make matters worse, Adriana decided to denounce her father for kidnapping his daughter.

And while she is at the police station next to Vicente (Miguel Córdoba) to record the occurrence, with evidence, Aníbal will realize that his situation will get very complicated and will not think twice about simply leaving Candelária in full ceremony, as he judges have been betrayed with the revelation. The flight will frustrate the daughter, who wants to see her father pay for his crimes.

continues after advertising

In True Love, Hannibal can be arrested

But the delegate will explain to Adriana, Vicente and also to Vitória that Aníbal’s situation is far from being as comfortable as he wants, since the international police have already been called. The businessman’s location has been made and he is about to be arrested and extradited back to Mexico to be tried, convicted and imprisoned for his crimes.

Stay on top of the next chapters of Amores Verdadeiros and other productions by accessing NaTelinha’s Novelas channel.