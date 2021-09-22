‘He said he didn’t know me, I said it was because France hadn’t made it to the Cup final’

In an interview with Podpah, former goalkeeper Marcos, idol of palm trees, remembered a hilarious story of his near hit with the Arsenal, in 2002, right after “Santo” won the World Cup with the Brazilian Team.

The former athlete said that he had a little “bust” with the star Thierry Henry, then main player of the gunners, when the Frenchman said he “didn’t know” Marcos after news emerged in the English media about Arsenal’s interest in the five-time champion.

Marcao, however, didn’t let it go…

“Arsenal’s goalkeeper was (David) Seaman, England’s goalkeeper, who was retiring. I arrived there (in England) and he, wanting to give Seaman a morale, said: ‘I don’t know Marcos, my goalkeeper is the Seaman,'” he recalled.

“I said: ‘He doesn’t know why France didn’t make it to the World Cup final, or he would know (laughs). I kicked in the door and put this one in. I said: ‘We’d run into each other if they’d made it to the final of the World Cup, but as they fell before, he ended up not knowing me'”, he was amused.

“I don’t even know if he read what I said, and I don’t even know if he knows that I saw what he said about me. At that time, things were very different,” he added.

Brazil was champion of the World Cup in 2002 against Germany, while France, who had won the cup in 1998, was embarrassed and was eliminated in the group stage.

Marcos received the proposal after standing out in the Cup in South Korea and Japan, but ended up not staying at Arsenal of his own volition.

He would return to Palmeiras and be Series B champion with the club, immortalizing himself even more as a Palestinian idol.

“At Arsenal, the guys were putting together a team. After I said no, they hired (German goalkeeper Jens) Lehmann. Lucky for them (laughs)! It didn’t work out with me…”, laughed “Santo” , remembering that the gunners would be undefeated champions of Premier League in the 2003?04 season, in a team that made history.