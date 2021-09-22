Heats up, pressure and final: Corinthians and Palmeiras have three derbis this week; see schedule | brazilian series a

Corinthians and Palmeiras start an intense Derby week. In the women’s Paulistão and Brasileirão category, with the right to decide the title, and in the men’s Brazilian Championship, in a game that can put more pressure on either side if there is a winner. Check the schedule.

The first of the derbis of the week will be this Wednesday, by the female Paulistão, as an accompaniment in Real Time of the ge. The teams face off at 3 pm, at Allianz Parque, in a match valid for the sixth round of the state competition.

Timon leads, and Verdão is fourth.

1 of 2 Brazilian Women’s Final, Palmeiras v Corinthians — Photo: Rebeca Reis -Staff Images Woman-CBF Women’s Brazilian Final, Palmeiras v Corinthians — Photo: Rebeca Reis -Staff Images Woman-CBF

The following duel is worth lull times for both sides and takes place on Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, between the men’s teams of Palmeiras and Corinthians, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The ge also tracks in Real Time, and Premiere displays it.

Interestingly, Sylvinho’s team has been undefeated for five games, but tied the last three, the coach has been questioned on social networks by a good part of the fans. Losing Derby can complicate your situation and increase external pressure on the club. The board, for now, trusts the coach.

Palmeiras, second-in-command, is also not having a peaceful life, even though they are semi-finalists at Libertadores. Abel Ferreira has been having his technical decisions questioned by a portion of the Alviverde fans, and he may see his situation get complicated depending on the results of the Derby.

2 of 2 Luan is scored by Raphael Veiga in Palmeiras v Corinthians in the first round — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Luan is marked by Raphael Veiga in Palmeiras x Corinthians in the first round — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Finally, a game worth a cup. On Sunday, Corinthians and Palmeiras will play again at the Neo Química Arena, but for the second duel of the big decision of the women’s Brasileirão. Advantage for Timão, current champion, who won 1-0 on the way and plays for a draw.

The duel takes place at 9 pm (GMT), broadcast by SportTV and Real Time in ge, and it can reaffirm the absolute protagonism of the team commanded by Arthur Elias or give Palmeiras an unprecedented title. Stay tuned!

See below the best moments of the first leg of the final: