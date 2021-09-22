hole larger than Antarctica is seen over South Pole

The hole in the ozone layer that forms every year over Antarctica, at the South Pole, reached in 2021 a larger proportion than usual, and its size now surpasses that of the frozen continent. According to the European monitoring service Copernicus, which monitors the concentration of gas in the atmosphere, the extent of the phenomenon is greater than 75% of the holes recorded at this stage of the year since 1979.

According to Copernicus Director Vincent-Henri Peuch, observation of the stratospheric temperature indicates that the hole may continue to grow slightly over the next two to three weeks. “After developing as expected at the start of the season, our predictions show that this year’s hole has evolved to a little bigger than normal,” he said.

The ozone layer acts as a filter that protects planet Earth from ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is harmful to the health of living beings. Each year, as the southern hemisphere enters spring, the chemicals produced by human action contribute to thinning the ozone layer, a process that normally happens at certain times of the year and then disappears.

Peuch adds that the process this year follows last year’s trend, which also didn’t look exceptional until early September, but has since become one of the biggest and longest-lasting holes in the ozone layer in the program’s record.

The phenomenon happens in the polar regions because the cold facilitates the chemical reaction of the elements that interact with the ozone to form the hole. One of the main factors responsible for the destruction of the layer was the indiscriminate use of chlorofluorocarbon (CFC), which was previously present in products such as deodorants and insecticides. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health banned the use of the component in aerosols in 1988.

Copernicus monitors the thickness of the ozone layer in the atmosphere, as well as the intensity of ultraviolet radiation after it passes through it to reach the Earth’s surface. The program records trends from previous years, provides a snapshot of the current situation, and forecasts ozone concentrations in the coming days to support research, environmental policy and provide information to the public.