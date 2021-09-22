Honda BR-V 2022 debuts as 7-seat SUV in new City

In addition to the HR-V sold here in Brazil, Honda has another SUV based on the new City platform. The brand introduced the second generation Honda BR-V in Indonesia, which left aside the minivan look to become a 7-seater crossover, with the start of sales in the Asian country scheduled for January 2022. So far, the manufacturer does not comment anything about the launch in other markets, even to the rest of Asia.

As expected, the new Honda BR-V kept much of the lines advanced by the N7X concept, mixing the Odyssey minivan styling with the SUV Pilot and even some of the old HR-V. It’s characterized by a very wide, rectangular-shaped grille, while the company’s logo near the hood is positioned just below a line leading to the headlights. It uses full-LED lighting and has an “L”-shaped LED signature that goes up to the hood opening line.



Although it is now defined by Honda as an SUV, you only need to look at the BR-V from the side or from the back to see that it has retained much of its minivan form factor as in the previous generation. The roof is very wide and the trunk lid is almost straight, reaching to the bumper. Here we also find vertical lanterns with an internal design reminiscent of the City, mainly due to the LED line.

The few images from the interior show that it will have a different cabin than the City. The panel has a slight indentation on the passenger side, using a chrome edge that makes a connection with the multimedia center part. The air conditioning controls are digital and shaped unlike any other car in the company. The steering wheel appears to be the same as the new generation Fit, as does the analog instrument panel with a small display in the center for the on-board computer.

At the moment, Honda does not reveal the vehicle’s measurements, preferring to talk about the list of equipment that will be offered. It will feature the same 7” multimedia as the City and will feature features such as blind spot detector, adaptive cruise control, face-to-face key with remote start, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beam and lane-staying assistant.

Will have one more item coming from the new compact sedan, using the 1.5 i-VTEC aspirated engine of 121 hp at 6600 rpm and 14.7 kgfm at 4,300 rpm that equips the sedan in some countries like India and Indonesia. The transmission options will be the 5-speed manual or CVT-type automatic. Apparently, the 1.0 turbo engine with 122 hp and 17.6 kgfm is not in the plans for the future.

“Honda is very proud to present the second generation Honda BR-V, which was developed specifically for the needs of consumers in Indonesia. This car will be mass-produced in Indonesia, featuring a much more attractive design and several cutting-edge technologies and functions that are new in its category,” said Honda’s president in the country, Takehiro Watanabe.

As usual, Honda is silent about its future plans, without commenting on whether the new BR-V will be launched in other markets. Even some Asian media question whether it has a chance of receiving the 7-seater SUV in the future, as is the case in the Philippines, India, Malaysia and Thailand. It would be a good rival for the Hyundai Alcazar, a model based on the new Crete with a capacity for 7 people. Would it have space in Brazil, looking for customers who today opt for Chevrolet Spin?