Honda BR-V 2022 officially appears in Indonesia

With changes only to the front bumper, the N7X concept appeared as the second generation seven-seat compact SUV sold in Southeast Asia. Thus, the New Honda BR-V 2022 appears.

Launched in 2016, the BR-V has become one of the products developed for the region, such as WR-V, Brio, Amaze, etc. With the same look as the N7X prototype, the new SUV features a different bumper, with circular fog lamps.

Also the N7X LED guides were removed, making the set simpler. The reason could be the shortage of chips, which can also be seen in the interior, which is less sophisticated than expected.

But still on the outside, at least the LED flashlights and full LED headlights were kept. The cluster, for example, is analog and very different from the standard of Honda cars in Brazil.

Multimedia is present and has a 7-inch screen, in addition to physical buttons. Still, the BR-V has automatic air conditioning with a new look, as well as the LaneWatch, with a camera in the left rearview mirror (right if it were here) with image reproduction in the infotainment.

The gearshift lever is normal, as is the manual parking brake. The Honda BR-V 2022 has face-to-face input, push-button start and even remote key start.

Slightly bigger than the previous one, the Honda BR-V 2022 measures 4,565 m in length, 1,735 m in width, 1,666 m in height and 2,662 m of wheelbase. The trunk was not informed, but it must have grown compared to the previous model.

With room for seven people, the Honda BR-V 2022 for Indonesia has only front airbags, as well as traction and stability controls, ramp assist and leather or fabric finish.

In terms of mechanics, the expectations were met with the L15B 1.5 i-VTEC engine of 121 horsepower and 14.8 kgfm, with a five-speed manual transmission or six-speed CVT. The drive is front. More stuffed, would there be room here?

Honda BR-V 2022 – Photo Gallery