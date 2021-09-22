Hospital Unimed joins the September Green campaign

Reinforcing its social commitment to society in Sergipe, Unimed Sergipe, the main health plan in the state, intensifies its support for the September Green campaign, which seeks to encourage the donation of organs and tissues. During this month, Hospital Unimed, which is located in the São José district, received special lighting.

The unit, which provides 24-hour urgent and emergency services, received green lighting in allusion to the campaign. In addition to the visual incentive, the health operator is also implementing an intra-hospital commission for the donation of organs and tissues for transplantation.

“We are implementing this commission, based on institutional clinical protocols. Our mission is to inform the family and demystify the issue. At the moment, we have clinical protocols and imaging tests for the diagnosis of brain death. We have a well-prepared team that works together with the State Transplant Center, which monitors the entire process”, explains the intensive care physician at Hospital Unimed Sergipe, Manoel Pradel.

According to data from the State Center for Transplants, the State Department of Health, currently in Sergipe, about 990 people are waiting for a transplant, with the vast majority waiting in line for a kidney, and the other patients waiting for corneas.

“Currently, in Brazil, thousands of people are waiting in the waiting list for an organ and the number of donors is far below the real need. One of the main causes of this low number of donors is family refusal, both for not knowing the entire donation process, as well as for religious reasons. So, this month, we reinforce that the donor expresses his desire for his family members, because often the transplant is the only life alternative for people or even to improve the quality of life”, says the assistant nurse at the Unimed Hospital, Camila Farias de Rezende.

Related