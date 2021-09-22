How exercise helps keep your memory sharp – International

An interesting study carried out recently shows how exercise enhances the health of the brain. The research, carried out with rodents, found that a hormone produced by the muscles during exercise enters the brain and strengthens the health and functioning of neurons, improving the mental process and the memory in the case of healthy animals and those suffering from a rodent version of Alzheimer’s disease. A previous study showed that people produce the same hormone during exercise and, together, the findings of the two studies suggest that moving changes the trajectory of the memory loss in old age and the insanity.

We have a lot of evidence that the exercise it’s good for the brain. Studies done in people and animals have shown that exercise leads to the creation of new neurons in the brain’s memory center and helps those new cells survive, mature and integrate into the brain’s neural network, where they improve the functions of thinking and remembering. Large-scale epidemiological studies also indicate that active people are less likely to develop the Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia than rarely exercise.

But how does exercise affect our brain’s internal activity at the molecular level? Scientists assumed that the exercise can directly change the biochemical environment within the brain without muscle involvement. Alternatively, muscles and other tissues would release substances during physical activity that go to the brain and trigger processes there, leading to a subsequent improvement in mental health. But in that case the substances would have to make it through the protective and especially impermeable blood-brain barrier that separates our brain from the rest of our body.

These woven fabrics were of particular interest a decade ago to a large group of scientists at Harvard Medical School and other institutions. In 2012, the Stanley J. Korsmeyer Professor of Cell Biology and Medicine at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Harvard Medical School identified a previously unknown hormone produced in the muscles of laboratory rodents and people during Exercises, which were released into the bloodstream. And they called the new hormone irisin, based on the name of the messenger goddess Iris from Greek mythology.

By monitoring the trajectory of irisin into the blood, they found that it often took shelter in fatty tissue, where it was sucked up by fat cells, triggering a series of biochemical reactions that contribute to browning the normally white fat. This brown fat is much more metabolically active than the more common white type. It burns a lot more calories. So, the irisinBy helping to generate brown fat, it also helps to increase our metabolism.

But Spiegelman and his colleagues suspected that irisin also played a role in brain health. A 2019 study by other researchers had shown that it was produced in the brains of rats after exercise. Previous research also detected the hormone in most human brains in a brain bank – unless the donors had died from the Alzheimer’s disease in which case your brain does not contain this hormone.

The study suggested that irisin reduced the risk of dementia. And in the new work, published this week in the magazine Nature Metabolism, Spiegelman and his collaborators included Christiane D. Wrann, professor at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and author of the new study.

They started by raising rats congenitally incapable of producing irisin and then subjected them and other normal adult rats to the practice of exercise on wheels for a few days, something the animals seemed to enjoy doing. This form of exercise usually improves performance on tests done with rats. memory and apprenticeship. But animals unable to produce irisin showed little cognitive improvement, leading researchers to conclude that the hormone is critical in the case of exercise to strengthen mental activity.

Then they took a closer look at the brains of rats who practiced Exercises with or without the ability to produce irisin. All contained more newborn neurons than the brains of sedentary rats. But in animals without the hormone, the new cells looked strange. There were few synapses, junctions where brain cells send and receive signals, and dendrites, which allow neurons to connect to the neural communications system. These newly formed neurons easily integrated into the brain’s existing network, the researchers concluded.

But when scientists used chemicals to increase the levels of irisin in the blood of animals unable to produce it, the situation changed remarkably. The youngest rats, the oldest and even those with advanced cases of Alzheimer’s disease began to perform better on tests of memory and ability to learn. The researchers also found signs of reduced inflammation in the brains of animals with dementia, which is important since inflammation of neurons is believed to accelerate memory loss.

Taken as a whole, these new experiments strongly suggest that irisin is a key element in “linking exercise to cognition,” Spiegelman said.

And it may one day be developed like a drug. Spiegelman and his collaborators hope to one day test whether pharmaceutical versions of irisin slow cognitive decline or even increase thinking ability in people with the Alzheimer’s disease.

This was a study in rats and a lot of research will be needed to establish whether our brains react like rodents to irisin. It is also not known when or what types of exercise they further amplify our hormone levels. But even now, said Christina Wran, the study reinforces the idea that exercise may be “one of the most important regulators” of brain health. / TRANSLATION BY TEREZINHA MARTINO

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Reproduction of any kind without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.