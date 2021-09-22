HP unveils All-in-One with 5K widescreen and built-in RTX 3080

Manufacturer also announced two new work-focused monitors

THE HP presented new devices for its line of productivity devices, being two new monitors ecEnvy 34 all-in-one computer. All three new devices have great settings for those who need great screens for productivity and content creation, but with the main focus being on the computer presented by the manufacturer, which comes with very powerful hardware.

O Envy 34 it’s a screen 21:9 widescreen with a resolution of 5K (5,120 x 2,160) with ua great color setting, with a total of 500 nits of brightness and covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. Visually the device is quite simple and doesn’t even seem to be an extremely powerful computer, but in his body has some interesting features, like a wireless charger on the dock for smartphones and a 16 megapixel camera that comes with it, which can be attached or removed from the user.

Despite having a body that doesn’t look like an all-in-one computer, the Envy 34 has extremely powerful hardware., which should not let the content creator down at any time. O The device’s hardware features an 11th generation Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max Q GPU, with this video card, according to HP, being the first equipped in this type of computer.



The device can be purchased in a configuration of up to 32GB of RAM memory and 512GB of NVME storage, unfortunately the manufacturer did not inform if it is possible to expand these specifications in the future. Unlike its predecessor, the Envy 34 does not come with a Bang & Olufsen speaker, but still features speakers made by the famous stereo maker.



Other features present in the model are a pair of ports Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C (supporting up to 40 Gbps data rates) and one output hdmi, to be connected to more monitors. THE HP announced that the Envy 34 All-in-One PC will be available for purchase in October with the price of this more powerful hardware costing $1,999. The manufacturer also has a model of all-in-one PC with a smaller 27-inch screen with a processor AMD Ryzen 5000 for $799.



Another advertisement made by the manufacturer is the monitor HP U32 4K HDR, which is created designed for content creators who want quality for a not-so-high price. The screen comes with features like the VESA DisplayHDR 400 standard, a 10-bit panel (8 bits + AFRC, you see) with a billion colors, Delta E color accuracy <2 for a price of $500, available for purchase starting next month as well.



Unlike the previous model that came in a standard 16:9 standard, the company also announced the M34D WQHD curved monitor, which is focused on those who work with productivity. The monitor has a 34-inch 21:9 widescreen screenonly with one resolution of 3,440 x 1440 is 100 Hz refresh rate, this model will soon be available on the website of HP for $530.

Source: Engadget, XDA-Developers