Hulk misses a penalty, and Palmeiras and Atlético-MG draw in the 1st game of the Libertadores semifinal

In a duel valid for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG drew 0-0 at Allianz Parque. The game was marked by the penalty lost in the first half by Hulk, and the excessive number of fouls and the few chances of goal for both teams.

See who your team could still sign up for the Brasileirão 2021

The decisive match between these teams takes place next Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, in Mineirão, with 30% occupancy of the stadium.

On Saturday (25), the focus will be on Brasileirão again. At 7pm, Verdão faces Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena. Galo, on the other hand, visits São Paulo, at 9 pm, at Morumbi.

ROOSTER OR GREEN? WHO GOES FORWARD? SIMULATE THE LIBERTADORES GAMES



LITTLE SPACE IN THE FIRST TIME



The match began with Atlético-MG controlling ball possession, while Palmeiras scored in a low block, waiting for speedy moves. The first arrival was made by the visitors, with Arana’s cross kick to the outside, in the 13th minute.

Both teams had difficulties creating plays. Galo couldn’t infiltrate the Alviverde defense, and Verdão, who defended with a line of five, suffered to trigger their more advanced players.

NOT SO, HULK!



In a truncated first half with few spaces, Galo had a golden opportunity to open the scoreboard. In the 40th minute, Jair was released from the defense and crossed into the area. Gustavo Gómez arrived late at Diego Costa, and the Paraguayan committed a penalty.

Hulk took the penalty at the crossbar and wasted his chance to put the miners ahead. This was the first penalty lost by shirt 7 in normal time by Atlético. He had already made a mistake in the penalty shootout against Boca Juniors, in the round of 16.

Hulk regrets missed penalty (Photo: AFP)

DIEGO COSTA INJURED



In the opening minutes of the second stage, the teams did not change their strategies, and again Atlético-MG made the first blow, with a kick from outside Hulk’s area, over Weverton’s goal.

On minute 8, Diego Costa felt a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh and asked to be substituted. Keno entered the slot for shirt 9.

ABEL AND CUCA CHESS GAME

Even with the departure of Diego Costa, Galo continued to command the actions of the match. Seeking another dynamic for his team, Abel Ferreira placed Deyverson and Wesley in the vacancies of Luiz Adriano and Dudu, respectively. Minutes later, the Portuguese placed Danilo in Felipe Melo’s place.

Verdão gained more speed, but still didn’t have a good offensive move. On the other side, Cuca left Zaracho for Vargas.

The best chance in the entire second half came from a free kick by Hulk in the 35th minute. Away from the goal, he calibrated his foot and the ball skidded past Weverton’s crossbar.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 0 X 0 ATHLETIC-MG

Date: September 21, 2021, Tuesday

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Patricio Loustau-ARG

Assistants: Diego Bonfa-ARG and Gabriel Chad-ARG

VAR: Mauro Vigliano-ARG

Public/income: closed gates

Yellow cards: Zé Rafael (PAL); Zaracho (CAM)

Red cards: –

Goal: –

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula, 39/2ºT), Felipe Melo (Danilo, 23/2ºT), Raphael Veiga and Dudu (Wesley, 19/2ºT); Rony (Gabriel Veron, 39/2ºT) and Luiz Adriano (Deyverson, 19/2ºT). Technician: Abel Ferreira

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Jair, Allan, Zaracho (Vargas, 29/2ºT) and Nacho Fernández (Nathan, 40/2ºT); Hulk (Sasha, 40/2T) and Diego Costa (Keno, 9/2T). Technician: head

See too

+ Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence