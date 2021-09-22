‘I am alive, although some wanted me dead’, says Pope Francis | World and Science



Last July 4, Francisco underwent the first major surgery since he was elected pontiff in 2013 – AFP

Published 09/21/2021 10:37 AM

Pope Francis joked with a group of Jesuits about the rumors about his state of health after the colon operation he underwent in July, and in an amused tone said: “I am alive, although some wanted me dead.”

The 84-year-old Argentine pontiff spoke the words during a closed-door meeting with Slovak Jesuits during his recent trip to the country, reports this Tuesday’s edition of the congregation’s magazine, “Civiltá Cattolica”.

“I’m still alive, although some wanted me dead. I know there were even meetings between prelates, who thought the pope was in more serious condition than he said. They were preparing the conclave. Patience! Thank God I’m fine,” he said. he to the 53 Slovaks who are part of the congregation.

On July 4, Francisco underwent the first major surgery since he was elected pontiff in 2013. Already scheduled, the operation was performed under general anesthesia to remove a part of the colon. The leader of the Catholic Church spent 11 days in the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

“The operation was a decision I did not want to make: it was a nurse who convinced me. Sometimes nurses understand the situation better than doctors, because they are in direct contact with patients,” he said.

The pope responded to several questions related to problems and divisions within the Catholic Church, as well as the attacks he receives from ultra-conservative sectors for their openness to the phenomena of modern society.

“There is a large Catholic television network that continually speaks ill of the Pope without any problem. I may personally deserve the attacks and insults, because I am a sinner, but the Church does not deserve this: it is the work of the devil. told some of them,” he said.

“There are also clerics who make nasty comments about me. Sometimes I lose my temper, especially when they issue judgment without entering into a real dialogue. Then I can’t do anything. For my part, I go ahead without entering their world of ideas and fantasies,” he confessed.

During the conversation, Francis also spoke about criticisms of his pontificate for focusing attention on social issues.

“Some accuse me of not talking about holiness. They say that I always talk about the social question and that I am a communist. And yet I have written a complete Apostolic Exhortation on holiness,” he said, in a more serious tone.

During the meeting, the pope also explained the reasons that led him to limit the mass in Latin, defended by traditionalists.

“My decision is the result of a consultation with all the bishops of the world made last year. From now on, those who want to celebrate with the ‘vetus ordo’ must ask permission from Rome, as happens with biritualism,” he declared.

“I go ahead, not because I want to make a revolution. I do what I feel I must do. It takes a lot of patience, prayer and charity,” he concluded.