“I felt at the beginning of the century”, says Mauro Cezar about Renato’s press conference – 20/09/2021

This Wednesday (22), at 9:30 pm, Flamengo begins to decide the classification of the final of the Libertadores against Barcelona-EQU. But, last Sunday (19), the team had a weak performance and lost, at Maracanã, to Grêmio 1-0, by Brasileirão. The home setback triggers the team’s alert before continental competition.

At the End of Conversation Liberators, live from UOL Sport – with journalists Julio Gomes, Mauro Cezar Pereira and Rafael Oliveira – the commentators addressed the performance of Renato Gaúcho in the defeat of Rubro-Negro. The coach’s speeches at the press conference were also criticized by analysts.

Mauro Cezar said he believed the coach “bordered on crazy” and reminded him of the beginning of the century.

“The Guild, with the [Luiz Felipe] Scolari, with the same ideas as decades ago, and Renato doing something similar to what he did years ago. I felt at the beginning of the century with his press conference, when he was still passing through Fluminense, Vasco and several clubs. The team was a bunch, a total mess. When he put Tiago Maia, he took Andreas, it was a misplaced 4-2-4. At the press conference, he said ‘if I put it together, you complain that there are three flyers [com o Arão]’. He used to say that about 20 years ago. He’s had squads with marker steering wheels, which basically disarm and don’t create. His understanding, that this trio is a trio of players who are destroy and not build, is extremely wrong, bordering on crazy,” he said.

Furthermore, Mauro sees the entries of Pedro, Kenedy and Bruno Henrique as another bad alternative. “The arguments he used to place attackers also caught my attention. ‘I’m losing and I need to score. To score goals, I put forwards.’ with three tires. The car won’t go, it needs four tires. Flamengo didn’t have someone to make the ball reach the attack. He even said that Pedro and Gabigol together don’t work. So why did he put it? He was a disaster on the brink of the field and in the press conference, he minimized a defeat that was very important in the championship. This is very dangerous for fourth, although the team changes a lot of behavior. He showed lack of knowledge about players and what to do,” he said.

In the view of the columnist of the UOL, the commander is lost ahead of the Gávea club and may give up on the Brazilian Nationals soon.

“He’s completely confused. No one should be surprised if Renato says that the Brazilian is tough and focuses on the knockout. The club thinks differently. At Grêmio, there was an agreement, a common thought. Flamengo was very bad in front of the team. Grêmio kicked just one ball into the goal. He didn’t create dangerous situations, didn’t score high. It was a frank game, but here and there giving space to the opponent. When it fits, it takes off. The change in the game profile was very abrupt and is showing difficulties against a more closed team, as Grêmio did,” he declared.

Rafael Oliveira also said he believed that the analysis made by Renato at the end of the match was very wrong. “Renato was never one to speak on the technical side, he has a more footballing profile, to make everyone feel comfortable. He doesn’t like to go that route, but he was very bad in his sentences. Flamengo is capable of imposing himself, but which are the great players responsible for opening defenses? Everton Ribeiro and Arracaesta. Without both, you put players who need more speed, you lose passers. Without Diego, without Felipe Luís, Flamengo was too fragile to do with the ball.” , he pondered.

For the commentator, the chance for Barcelona to overcome Flamengo in the Libertadores is precisely to exploit this red-black weakness. “He will need to hold back, as he did against Del Valle, in the Ecuadorian Championship, where he had only 25% of possession and lost with a goal in stoppage time. It is a duel of great disparity. It will be essential to hold back, frustrate Flamengo and look for counterattacks with Preciado, who for me is the main player. The game against Grêmio serves as a warning,” he concluded.