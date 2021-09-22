I forgot the COVID-19 vaccination card; how to prove that I’m immunized?

A few days ago the presentation of the vaccination card became mandatory in several cities across the country. The capitals, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were the first to adopt this requirement for allow citizens to enter places of community use.

O vaccination card it can come in two different formats, the physical one delivered as soon as the citizen receives each dose of the vaccine and the online one, obtained through the Connect SUS platform, which is officially considered the Brazilian vaccine passport.

Through it, the citizen can view and issue the National Vaccination Certificate containing all data referring to Covid-19.

The platform is completely free, and it doesn’t just work as a vaccination card online.

Connect SUS gathers a history of each individual, in which he can gather all the results of laboratory tests of Covid-19, drugs provided by the Popular Pharmacy, records of blood donations, in addition to monitoring the position in the transplant queue.

With regard to data on vaccination, per hour, the Connect SUS only makes available for Covid-19. Information on immunization against other diseases will be introduced gradually.

To register with the Connect SUS, you need to follow this step by step:

Access the website or download the app available for Android and iOS;

Provide personal data for creating an account;

Start official access informing the registered CPF and password;

In the initial menu, select the desired subject: vaccines, exams, medications, QR Code validation, etc;

The profile of each user in Conecta SUS also allows the administration of a series of personal data, such as:

Records;

Contracts;

Organ transplantation;

Blood donation;

News, etc.;

It is necessary to understand that the vaccination card and the vaccination card are separate documents. For, while the vaccination card consists specifically of the registration of immunization against Covid-19, the vaccination card is more comprehensive, bringing together the entire vaccination history of the Brazilian citizen.

How to issue a vaccination certificate

O vaccination card or National Vaccination Certificate can be obtained as follows:

On the Conecta SUS website or in the application, click on the ‘vaccines’ tab;

Then, click on the box that contains the dose information (manufacturer, batch, place and date of dose application);

Then click on ‘vaccination certificate’ – this option only appears for those who have completed the vaccination schedule;

The document has citizen information and a QR Code available in Portuguese, English and Spanish;

To issue the certificate in another language, click on the country’s flag and initials at the top of the page. The system automatically switches the version;

The vaccination card must be issued as follows:

On the website or in the app, click on the ‘vaccines’ tab;

At the bottom of the page, click on ‘digital vaccination card’ – the document contains details of the person who took the vaccine and the doses administered, date, batch and place of vaccination;

It is possible to obtain a vaccination card even without having taken both doses;

Remembering that the issuance of both documents can be done either by the website or by the mobile application.

