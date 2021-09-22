I got a job with registration, am I going to lose emergency aid?

Federal government strengthens inspection of emergency aid. Last week, the Savings Bank started to make payments referring to sixth installment of the project. The beneficiary who is being contemplated needs to be aware, as any employment relationship or proof of income must be removed from the deposit sheet.

Since it was created, the emergency aid has been going through a series of reformulations in its concession rules.

Your payment is exclusively for the citizen in vulnerable situation that is unemployed and no source of income. To validate the payment, monthly the government reviews your registration data.

I got an informal job, will I be cut off from the aid?

Yes. Any change that registers a minimum income statement the federal government has been withdrawing the aid policyholders. As determined by the project rules, it is not allowed to be receiving amounts while you are a beneficiary.

Even acting informally, if it falls into the government’s fine mesh the holder will be canceled from the project. However, it will not suffer any type of sanction depending on the recently identified income.

What are the current rules for granting emergency aid?

Income per family member can’t go beyond up to half the minimum wage (BRL 550)

can’t go beyond The total income of the family group must be from up to three minimum wages (BRL 3,300)

must be from Payment of one quota per family

be over 18 years old

not having a formal job

Not having had taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2019 or exempt income above BRL 40 thousand in that year

Not being the owner of goods worth more than BRL 300 thousand at the end of 2019

at the end of 2019 are excluded you medical residents, multiprofessionals, scholarship recipients, interns and similar

you stay out too people who received any kind of social security, welfare or labor benefit or government income transfer benefit in 2020, with the exception of Bolsa Família and salary bonus.

How do I know if I’m still a beneficiary?

To find out whether or not you are in the project, the citizen must access the dataprev consultation portal. Just inform your full name, date of birth and CPF number to carry out the analysis of your registration. Anyone who has been canceled will not have another chance to contestation.

Did you like this content? EVALUATE: Average rating: 0

Total Votes: 0 I got a job with registration, am I going to lose emergency aid?

Eduardo Andrade Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, with a degree in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economics and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, he worked in print, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, he is dedicated to writing the FDR portal.