‘I wanted to be there’, says Lívia Andrade about going to a DNA test – Entertainment

Lívia Andrade returned to social media to explain the reason for having accompanied her boyfriend, Marcos Araújo, owner of Audiomix, to the place of the DNA test, requested by him to recognize the paternity of the youngest son of Pétala Barreiros, Lucas, 9 months old.

The presenter said she was “exactly where she should be” as it is exactly what she says she expects from a partner. “By the way, I wanted to be there too. That’s what I expect from a relationship and a partner, who is side by side not only in good times, but in bad and bad times as well,” she began.

Lívia explained that she was outside, as no companion could enter the establishment. According to her, only people with an appointment would have this release and she also stated that there was no preferential room for anyone.

“I was there like so many other people. Everyone gets a password, waits their turn outside. When it’s their turn, the person enters and the escort stays outside, just as I and so many other people were. private room, because nobody is better than anybody to have a VIP service,” he said.

This explanation contradicts the version of Yanka Barreiros, Petal’s sister who accompanied her during the exam, who stated that her sister stayed in a separate room and at a different time from Marcos for having a protective measure against him.

Then, Lívia said that since she arrived at the scene, she realized that she was being filmed by a lawyer from Pétala and also by the person who shared the video that went viral this Tuesday (21), which would be Yanka. “Another person started filming, but this one teased me by talking loudly and talking about my clothes. (…) I crossed my arm and waiting for the teasing and that’s when I said ‘good morning.’ kidding,” he said.

Finally, the former SBT presenter commented on the reason for being accompanied by security guards at the venue. Why was I with security? It’s been 10 years following me in different situations in my life. We have a long history of work, partnership, it’s not new. Nobody went there for that moment, for that event.”

“I need to protect myself, unfortunately, I need to be more careful. You don’t know about half-way mass. I could even talk here, because they don’t run in secret from Justice, but I’m not going to talk right now. I’m afraid, yes, not only because of the attacks and death threats I receive here that are already in the hands of a lawyer. Everyone is very crazy. Do you think I’m going to make a fool of myself? I’m afraid for two people [não citou nomes]. Throwing your problems and traumas to other people will not solve your trauma,” she added.

understand the case

At the end of last year, Pétala Barreiros denounced her ex-husband, businessman Marcos Araújo, for domestic violence and rape when he was 14 years old.. According to her, since then, Marcos has refused to pay the school and pension for their two children, Lorenzo, 7 years old, and Lucas, 9 months old.

At the time, Lívia Andrade already had a relationship with the businessman and exchanged barbs with Pétala through social networks because of a shoe that was by Pétala and would have been given by Marcos to Lívia.

In April, the former SBT presenter gave an interview saying that Marcos has always paid child support and contributes to his children’s expenses, something that is denied by Pétala.