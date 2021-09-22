Ibovespa closed up 1.29% after 5 consecutive drops; dollar falls

The Ibovespa accentuated its gains earlier this Tuesday (21) with speeches by the presidents of the two Brazilian legislative houses, giving optimism to the market about a solution to the billionaire impasse of precatório.

At the close of trading, the main Brazilian stock index rose 1.29%, to 110,249 points, having a day with a slight positive reaction, reversing part of the losses of the day before.

The breath on Tuesday followed a reaction in international markets in the face of more conservative analyzes of the impact of an imminent default by the developer Evergrande on the Chinese real estate sector and, consequently, on the already reeling global economy.

About the China case, nothing practical happened, except for the president of Evergrande showing confidence that China’s second-largest developer “will emerge from its darkest moment”. Signs of rescue by the Chinese government did not come.

However, assessments by market professionals prevailed on the day that the risk of a domino effect generated by a possible bankruptcy of Evergrande in the sector, responsible for around 25% of China’s GDP, the destination of a third of Brazilian exports, is small.

Relief in share sales orders spread throughout all sectors of the Brazilian stock exchange, but with less intensity in steel and mining, given the fear that a real estate collapse in China would compromise the country’s economy for a few years and, consequently, reduce the consumption of steel.

The closing marked the first high after having shrunk 6.5% in the accumulated of the last five sessions. The financial volume of the session totaled R$ 29.8 billion.

On Monday (20), the Ibovespa reached its lowest level since November 2020. That’s because the day was marked by low risk appetite, with investors making punctual purchases while keeping an eye out for a possible default in China’s real estate sector and they waited for new steps in the monetary policy of Brazil and the United States.

Dollar

The dollar also reacted to signaling an agreement on precatório, setting a fall in the late afternoon. At the end of the session, the US currency closed down 0.81% against the real, at R$ 5.2854. The percentage drop is the strongest since the last 13th, when it registered a drop of 0.84%.

The day before, the currency reached R$ 5.38.

The currency had been swinging in a narrow band in the early afternoon, when it plummeted in an almost straight line as political authorities wanted to show their commitment to reach an agreement on the precatories.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said that the PEC to solve the problem of precatories in next year’s Budget will provide for a limitation on the growth of these expenses by the same dynamics of the spending ceiling rule.

And the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said “let it be clear” that there is a commitment to respect the spending ceiling.

Together with both, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, once again said that he trusts Congress and showed hope for a positive outcome to the question of the almost R$ 90 billion in court-ordered bill for 2022.

In addition to domestic news, the dollar’s bearish bias was also supported by the recovery of risky assets abroad, after yesterday’s liquidation over fears related to Chinese developer Evergrande.

But attention is also focused on monetary policy decisions in Brazil and the US. Here, the market expects a 1 percentage point hike in interest rates and indications about the next steps in the face of rising inflation. In the US, the focus is on whether the Fed will cite some kind of timetable for reducing asset purchases.