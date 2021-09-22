Ibovespa rises more than 1% amid improved prospects for Evergrande and expectations for Fomc and Copom; dollar drops to BRL 5.27

(berya113/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa operates at an increase of around 1.5% this Wednesday (22) amid progress towards an agreement for the Evergrande crisis. The Chinese developer giant said one of its units, Hengda, will pay coupons for its debt securities in yuan after an agreement with its creditors.

With this beginning of a resolution, iron ore rebounded on Wednesday, rising 3.7% to 668.5 yuan per ton, or $103.38 on the Dalian stock exchange, bringing relief to Vale shares. (VALLEY3). The mining company’s papers appreciate around 5%.

Today, the day will also be marked by monetary policy decisions here and in the United States. The expectation in the US is that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates in the band between 0% and 0.25% per year, but bring some indication of when the reduction in monthly purchases of bonds that has been carried out to stimulate the economy will begin. .

According to Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP, this withdrawal of stimulus should start in November and the most important thing to watch this Wednesday is the so-called dot chart. “In the July publication, eleven members did not see an interest rate hike in 2022, but if three of them change their votes, the median points would indicate an interest rate hike next year,” said the analyst in an audio sent to the channel. of the Telegram of the InfoMoney.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) should raise the basic interest rate, Selic, by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year as a way to combat the advance of inflation in the country. Several analysts believed that the Central Bank would need to increase the pace of monetary tightening, but statements by BC President Roberto Campos Neto last week that he will not react to “high frequency data” practically ended these bets.

Also around here, the Special Commission should be installed today, which will analyze the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria, with the election of the president and appointment of the rapporteur. The day before, the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), encouraged the market by saying that they will seek a solution for the payment of court orders and the financing of Auxílio Brasil ( the new Bolsa Família) within the spending ceiling rule.

At 10:05 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa had risen by 1.49%, to 111,896 points.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar operates at a 0.15% drop to R$5.278 on purchase and R$5.278 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in October registered an increase of 0.17% to R$5.289.

In the futures market, the DI for January 2022 rises three basis points to 7.12%, the DI for January 2023 is up four basis points to 8.85%, the DI for January 2025 advances four basis points at 9.88% and the DI for January 2027 records a positive change of four basis points at 10.28%.

Returning abroad, on Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China injected more liquidity into the market through the purchase of short-term bonds from commercial institutions so that banks have more money in cash.

Also on Wednesday, China maintained its interest rate. The rate on loans maturing in one year was maintained at 3.85%, while the one maturing in five years was kept at 4.65%. The levels are in line with expectations.

Japan’s central bank on Wednesday presented a bleaker view on exports and industrial production as Asian factory stoppages caused supply bottlenecks, but remained optimistic that robust global growth will sustain the economic recovery in rails.

Bank of Japan President Haruhiko Kuroda also played down fears that China Evergrande Group’s debt problems could affect the global financial system, saying it is still “a private company and China’s real estate problem.”

corporate radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras informs that the board of directors of its subsidiary Transpetro received a letter of resignation from Gustavo Santos Raposo as president of the company, with effect from September 24th.

The board will deliberate on the appointment of the Director of Services at Transpetro, Luiz Eduardo Valente, to assume the presidency, subject to the governance of Petrobras’ appointments.

Itaú (ITUB4)

Itaú Unibanco announced this Tuesday that it has issued R$5.5 billion in subordinated financial bills, maturing in 10 years and with a repurchase option from 2026, upon authorization by the Central Bank.

The shares were traded privately with “professional investors” and will make up Tier 2 capital, with an impact of 0.52 percentage points on the capitalization ratio.

GPS (GGPS3)

The GPS cleaning, security and logistics service provider announced on Tuesday the purchase of the Rudder security group through one of its subsidiaries. The value of the deal was not revealed.

Rudder provides private security services, electronic security systems and facilities services, with a strong presence in Rio Grande do Sul and had gross revenue of around R$ 255 million in the 12 months ended at the end of August, said GPS in fact relevant to the market.

WEG (WEGE3)

WEG announced that it had approved the distribution of interest on equity (interest on equity) of more than R$86 million, corresponding to R$0.0207 per share.

As of the 27th, the shares will be traded “ex-interest on equity”, with payment of the proceeds being made on March 16, 2022.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale informed that the then CFO of AES (AESB3) Gustavo Pimenta will assume the executive vice president of Finance and Investor Relations of the mining company, with the change of Luciano Siani to the position of executive vice president of Strategy and Business Transformation, as a statement released on Tuesday.

Totvs (TOTS3)

Totvs priced its follow-on share offering at R$36.75, representing a 1% discount from the last closing price and raising about R$1.5 billion. The capital must be used for potential purchases and investments in technology.

