‘I’ll afford to slow down’

At the age of 35, Felipe Titto is already one of the Brazilian milinaria: he enjoys a mansion, cars and jet trips to closely monitor business. But the actor, entrepreneur and digital influencer wants more, he even has a fortune target to reach: US$ 50 million (about R$ 265 million). And he believes he will get there. He doesn’t make a fuss about revealing the value, just for the reason that made him establish it.

“It has a purpose. The number I can give, the ‘for what purpose’ is particular. It’s a number that I set as a goal, I’ll reach it, without a doubt. I’ll give it a little more time, but it’ll happen. And when it happens, I’ll go give the luxury of slowing down a bit”, says the artist, in an interview with Rafinha Bastos, on the web channel “8 minutes”.

The artist recognizes that at the pace at which he works today, “24 for seven”, he can’t take it much longer. To get an idea, Titto says that for eight years he hasn’t taken a vacation: “I haven’t known what this is for a long time. And work, work… Everything I do becomes work. But I like it, I won’t deny it “.

In addition to reaching his own goal, he has another purpose in mind: “Something I have for me, I’m going to change the meaning of my last name, put it in a different way. Everyone born Titto from now on will be on another scale of society.”

Felipe Titto working Photo: Reproduction – Instagram – Diogo Pedro

Titto does not hide the importance of working on television to boost business as an entrepreneur. He has acted in roles in productions such as “Amor à vida” and “A Dona do Pedaço” on Globo.

“It helps a lot. It’s an absurd and undeniable power,” he says in the chat. “I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful, man. I’m grateful, I was so grateful and I’m going to be so grateful for everything. It changed my life. The opportunity knocks on the door, but it doesn’t turn the knob. They gave me an opportunity there and I embraced it. in fact, it really speeds up my game, my business. I talk to people I probably wouldn’t have access to.”

Felipe Titto Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Felipe Titto Photo: Reproduction – Instagram