‘I’ll eat your…’; famous people respond

International star – and Anitta’s new friend – Lil Nas X is in an uproar with the release of his first album, “Montero”. And Brazilian fans are on the artist’s radar. So much so that he, through social networks, sent them a message. Message, by the way, less sweet and more, let’s say, fussy.

“Fans from Brazil, listen to my album or I’ll have no choice but to eat your ass,” he snapped, in Portuguese. Brazilian fans, famous and anonymous, joined in the joke: “Stop listening now,” said MC Rebecca. “But do you want us to hear it or not? Because the second option is tempting, Lil,” opined one fan. Former BBC João also spoke: How can I do it now? I already listen”.

Outwardly gay, Lil draws attention not just for her music. In your last video, for example, you starred in hot scenes with another guy in the shower. When they met at the VMA, Anitta declared, “I couldn’t believe he knew who I was.” The two even interacted on the networks and Poderosa was also present at the artist’s release party.