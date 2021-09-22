‘I’m a guan, I like pubs, I’m not a guy who was born to live in London’

In an interview with Podpah, former goalkeeper Marcos, idol of palm trees, revealed behind the scenes of his “no” to Arsenal, who tried to sign him in 2002, right after “Santo” won the World Cup with the Brazilian Team.

The archer even traveled to the capital of England and got to know the structure of the gunners, but felt that he would not be happy abroad and refused everything to return to Brazil.

Thus, he ended up competing in the Series B with Verdão instead of acting in Premier League with Arsenal.

“I’m from a generation that when you arrived in a big team in Brazil, it was too much. I liked to play for Palmeiras, there was the issue of love involved too. Sometimes it was very bad when we lost, it was very painful, but , when we won, it was double joy,” he recalled, talking about his affection for Alviverde.

“It’s just like having a Ferrari, You know? it’s nice to have Ferrari in Italy, but having one in Brazil is cooler, right (laughs)? I really enjoyed playing here,” he compared with laughter.

“I used to travel with the national team to play some games (outside Brazil) and I knew I wouldn’t adapt abroad. I’m very jacu, hillbilly… I like bars, these things. I’m not a guy who was born to live in London. I can even visit, hang out for 10, 15 days, but I’m from here”, he stressed.

Marcos also denied that he had failed physical tests at Arsenal, and recalled that, in 2002, he was at his peak in the sporting aspect.

“Nowadays people say I didn’t pass the tests, but this year I almost went to Arsenal, it was when Palmeiras was in Serie B. It was the year I played the most! I didn’t have any physical problems, I was flying”, he assured .

“But I felt that I wouldn’t be happy there. I thought I would earn good money, but my life would be bad. And I didn’t have the possibility of taking friends and family, like people do today. You went alone, you stayed a while there, the guys thought you were a face, that without me speaking f*** any (in English)”, he reported.

“I went for a coffee one day there (in London) and the deal was R$ 70. I drink popular coffee. I said: ‘I’m never going to make coffee in this p*** here’ (laughs)”, he joked.

The former goalkeeper admitted that many were baffled by his decision to say “no” to gunners, and revealed that even the biggest organized supporters of Palmeiras recommended him to accept the proposal of the British.

“Palmeiras was in Serie B. It’s f*** you kissing a team jersey all your life, saying you love it, and at the first opportunity you take it and leave. I knew Palmeiras was going to have difficulties that year I called my father at dawn and he said: ‘Aren’t you happy here? You earn well here, why are you going out? Do what your heart tells you’. Then I thought: ‘They say that goalkeeper is crazy, right ? So if f***, I’ll stay at Palmeiras and play Series B'”, he said.

“Even the people from Spot (Alvi Green) had a meeting with me and told me to leave, that I deserved to play for a better team. I told them: ‘I’m staying and we’re going to climb this p*** back to Serie A’. I think that’s why there’s this recognition from them, of saying that I’m the greatest in history. Not because I was the best, but because I did what I did at a time of great difficulty for the club,” he concluded.