Império: José Alfredo calls Fabrício Melgaço after receiving a number in a lunch box

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) is determined to discover the identity of Fabrício Melgaço. Once in jail, after being denounced by Maria Marta to the police, the commander will receive a note inside a lunch box.
The message will give you a specific phone number and ask the ‘Man in Black’ to call for direct contact with the mysterious villain. The protagonist will call from a public telephone and will be surprised by the person who will assist him.
“Merival Porto speaking”, the lawyer on the other end of the line will answer. The Commander will be silent for a few seconds, and then ask, “Merival, is that you?”
In scenes scheduled to air on the 27th, the professional will want to know how he got the number, which is personal. “How did you get my number?” will ask Merival (Roberto Pirillo), the owner of the line.
And the commander will answer: “I was given this number at the penitentiary. It’s nothing, no, nothing objective. I just wanted to know how the process was going.”
Cristina’s father (Leandra Leal) will apologize and the lawyer will say that he is leaning over the case and will soon report back. José Alfredo will thank him and hang up, still hunched over and suspicious. The information is from the website Notícia da TV.