Império: José Alfredo calls Fabrício Melgaço after receiving a number in a lunch box

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) is determined to discover the identity of Fabrício Melgaço. Once in jail, after being denounced by Maria Marta to the police, the commander will receive a note inside a lunch box.

The message will give you a specific phone number and ask the ‘Man in Black’ to call for direct contact with the mysterious villain. The protagonist will call from a public telephone and will be surprised by the person who will assist him.

“Merival Porto speaking”, the lawyer on the other end of the line will answer. The Commander will be silent for a few seconds, and then ask, “Merival, is that you?”