In A Fazenda 13, Nego do Borel mocks Liziane and compares her with Joker · TV News

Confined in A Fazenda 2021, Nego do Borel made fun of Liziane Gutierrez’s face. This Tuesday (21), the funkeiro nicknamed the model “namaste” and compared her with the character Joker, the villain of the stories starring Batman in comics and in the movies.

During a conversation with Erika Schneider, Rico Melquiades and Arcebiano de Araújo, known as Bil, the singer started a bad joke: “A namastê [Liziane] came to me and said: ‘Nego, fuck, man, you want to do VT with Tati [Quebra Barraco], wants to do VT'”. At this point, Borel changed his facial expression and tone of voice in an attempt to imitate, in a pejorative way, his rival.

The singer continued with the reproduction of the conversation, when he performed the criticism. “Damn, it looks like the Joker, Namastê,” said Nego, which generated laughter in the artist and ex-MTV.

The model has already gone through a series of aesthetic procedures and was disappointed with a facial harmonization performed in 2018. That year, she was even in a coma for five days after undergoing liposuction.

Check out the video:

Nego do Borel making fun of Liziane’s appearance, and saying that she looks like the Joker. #The farmpic.twitter.com/lXS2dubUWv — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) September 21, 2021

