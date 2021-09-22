In addition to Cuiabá, Flu let out victories in three other “in hand” games; see the list

The 2-2 draw with Cuiabá, last Monday, at Arena Pantanal, had cruelty refinements to Fluminense’s fans. After all, with 20 minutes into the match, the team opened 2-0, but saw Samuel Xavier commit a child penalty, the referee annulled a legal goal and, finally, allowed the opponent to find equality in the duel. But before this had been an exception in the Brazilian Championship. The site ge remembers that the Tricolor has already let slip another three victories that came to be in the hands.

Were it not for these nonsense, Flu would have eight more points in the table and would occupy the third position with 37. Instead, it is eighth with 29.

Check out the list of games that Fluminense missed the victories and could have left the team in the fight for the first places:

Fortaleza 1 x 1 Fluminense

In the fifth round, the then undefeated Fluminense faced the then leader Fortaleza, Castelão. Roger Machado’s team withstood the pressure of the hosts well and used the strength of the set-piece to open the scoring with Caio Paulista at 10 minutes into the second half. The game was made for the counterattacks, but the team retreated too far and didn’t know how to explore the spaces at speed. And 13 minutes after his goal, Robson tied the game, which continued until the end.

Fluminense 1 x 1 Atlético-MG

In the 17th round, Fluminense again faced the leader of Brasileirão, which at that time was Atlético-MG. With Maracanã closed for the Copa América, the stage for Marcão’s debut was São Januário. Despite great pressure from Galo, Tricolor came out ahead with a penalty goal from Fred in the 24th of the first half and this time managed to counterattack: Abel Hernández and Gabriel Teixeira lost clear chances at 30 and 36. And the punishment came at 38, with the draw by Eduardo Sasha.

Fluminense 1 x 1 Youth

In a late game in the 14th round, Fluminense stumbled again, this time at Maracanã. Unlike the first two stumbling blocks, the team sent the match against a retreating Juventude and opened the scoring with Arias at the beginning of the second half, at seven minutes. Four minutes later, Samuel Xavier missed a crystal-clear chance, face to face with the goalkeeper. And at 22, the punishment came on horseback: Lucca scored against a set-piece in the area.

Cuiabá 2 x 2 Fluminense

The most recent of the stumbling blocks is still fresh in the memory of the tricolors. At Arena Pantanal, Marcão’s team opened 2-0 in 19 minutes, with Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla. Cuiabá decreased from a penalty at 22, but went to the break at a disadvantage. In the final stage, Fluminense could have killed the game in Nonato’s disallowed goal or in Luiz Henrique’s beautiful table with Bobadilla. He couldn’t, and the hosts pulled the tie 30 minutes into the second half.