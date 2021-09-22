In Brazil, 30 million Brazilians earn up to the minimum wage; what can you buy?

The Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) for the second half of the year showed that 30.2 million Brazilian workers need to live with a minimum wage. This is the record for people who need to keep all their living expenses up to R$1,100 per month.

To a large extent, the current situation can be justified by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many companies to or near bankruptcy. The health crisis caused the need to adapt to a new job market, where jobs are increasingly scarce in certain areas.

For the researcher from IDados and author of the research, Bruno Ottoni, “many people enter the market as their own or informally, and these people tend to have a lower income than those who work with a portfolio”, he claimed.

When analyzing the total proportion of formal jobs in Brazil, 34.4% receive up to one minimum wage. This is the highest number recorded in the entire history of the country since the year 2012.

To get a sense of the breadth of the situation, the amount of Brazilians living on a minimum income is higher than the Venezuelan population.

O minimum wage insufficient to cover the expenses of the whole family lead to other problems, such as the difficulty to maintain basic expenses such as food, electricity and fuel. The situation is also aggravated by high inflation, which is about to reach 10% in a 12-month accumulated period.

It is precisely this portion of the population that is burdened by the country’s economic effects. As mentioned, this historical series began in 2012. As time went by, the situation only got worse, reaching 17.6 million people with a minimum wage in the third quarter of 2020.

In an interview with G1, Insper professor Ricardo Paes Barros, the share of GDP that he puts his hands dirty on a daily basis is not as symbolic as it appears to be, despite being very poorly distributed.

He claims that the proportion of Brazilian workers receiving a minimum wage which, consequently, is insufficient to survive, is extremely high.

It is important to consider that Pnad Contínua was also able to detect social inequality in Brazil. For example, of the 30.2 million who receive only one minimum wage, more than half, 20 million, are black. In other words, 43.1% of black workers receive up to R$1,100 per month.

So far, the mildest scenario in the historical series took place in the fourth quarter of 2015, a time when 34.4% of workers received up to one minimum wage. Ottoni recognizes that access to studies policies, for example, were very effective for this audience, but there was no progress.

“Despite the fact that the country had a gain in schooling for the black population, the advances were not expressive in the labor market”, he pondered.

