In crisis, RedeTV! is taken by surprise with new employee decision; know all the details

It’s official: the current cast of Trouble will leave the TV network! right after the next show sunday (26). The situation was settled between the comedy team and the top management of the station managed by Amilcare Dallevo and Marcelo de Carvalho.

In a conversation with journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7, Tatola Godas announced the end of his seven-year partnership with the São Paulo channel. “We talked to Amilcare and Marcelo and they understood our position”, declared.

“I think we fulfilled our duty well, always placing the program as the one with the highest audience of the entire network”, highlighted. “Our life is already a little out of there. Now, calmly, let’s decide on the future. There are some possibilities under study”, he stated. Tatola did not nail the continuity of him or his colleagues to another broadcast TV or pay TV broadcaster.

A success

Encrenca debuted on RedeTV! in June 2014 and was appointed as Panic’s replacement. At the time, the show debuted with low ratings, but soon reversed the bad phase and reached large numbers by the broadcaster’s standards.

In the seven seasons, Encrenca surpassed the audience of the almost unbeatable A Tarde É Sua, by Sonia Abrão, and of Superpop, by Luciana Gimenez, until then the biggest stars of the house.

With Dennys Motta, Ricardinho Mendonça, Ângelo Campos and Tatola, the program reached an average of 7 points and sometimes bothered Record and SBT audiences. In the fight with Band, the victories were several.

In note, RedeTV! confirmed the departure of the presenters, thanked for the years he was with the quartet and did not release any news about the new phase of the program: “RedeTV! thanks the members of a successful and happy partnership for 7 years and wishes you success in your new professional challenges. Many news will be announced for Encrenca in the coming days”.