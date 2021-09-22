In front of Chapecoense, Tiago Nunes can select four players from the Ceará base

In the duel this Saturday, 25, for the 22nd round of Serie A, Ceará will be able to field four athletes revealed in Porangabuçu against Chapecoense. Due to Messias’ suspension after receiving the third yellow card, Gabriel Lacerda, raises alvinegra, appears as the main candidate to assume the position. If Tiago Nunes repeats the holders he put in front of Santos, Grandpa will start the match with Rick, Kelvyn, Geovane and Lacerda, all from the base.

If the coach chooses to select the young athletes among the starters, he will match the matches with more players from Grandpa’s base in Serie A. Previously, the team had used a maximum of four promises on the field in matches against Grêmio (first round), Juventude (9th ), Fluminense (10th) and Fortaleza (14th). In all these duels, Alvinegro did not lose, achieving three wins and one draw.

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Also helping up front, the alvinegra base was responsible for just over a third of the goals scored by Grandpa in Serie A. There were seven goals scored out of the 19 scored so far in Brasileirão, about 36.8%. Rick, Ceará’s promise, is the club’s top scorer in the competition, managing to make his mark on four occasions. Gabriel Lacerda, even playing in the defense, occupies the list of second top scorers alongside Vina, Jorginho, Lima and Cléber, with two goals.

Counting on the strength of its base category, Ceará enters the field on Saturday, 25th, at 17:00, at Arena Castelão, for the confrontation against Chape, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With 25 points and only three ahead of Grêmio and América-MG, the last two clubs in the relegation zone, Vovô is looking for a victory to get away from the Z-4.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags