In Lacava’s debut, Santos wins Primavera in the Copa Paulista with goals from Renyer and Luizinho

O saints under-23 beat Primavera this Tuesday afternoon by 2-1, in Vila Belmiro. This was Peixe’s first victory in group C in the competition.

The first goal of Santos was scored by Renyer, who completed the cross as far as Lucas Pires. Primavera also drew in the first stage with Wagner, who scored a long-distance goal, covering goalkeeper Diógenes.

VICTORY IN THE PAULISTA CUP!

The Fish Under-23 won the EC Primavera by 2×1, in Vila Belmiro. Renyer and Luiz Henrique scored the Santos goals. pic.twitter.com/dGMZ89q1Aq — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) September 21, 2021

Santos tied in the first minute of the second stage with Luizinho, who took advantage of the rebound from striker Bruno Marques’ submission.

The Venezuelan Matías Lacava, rookie of the afternoon, participated in the two goals of Santos, first with a pass “pre-assist” to Lucas Pires and then making the play for Bruno Marques to finish. On the other hand, the midfielder lost the ball that resulted in Primavera’s great goal.

Lacava had been training with the professional team, but was linked to compete in the Copa Paulista. The player was hired by Santos in early August.

With this result, Santos scored their first three points in the Copa Paulista. The team is in third place in Group C, behind EC São Bernardo and São Bernardo. Primavera is the lantern, with two losses.

