‘In the Emperor’s Times’: Dolores will run away from home not to marry Tonico | come around

At the chapter of this fourth, September 22, terrified by the news of her marriage to the evil one, the sister will follow in the footsteps of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and will run away From home!
Review the scene where Eudoro reveals that Dolores will marry Tonico:
Eudoro claims that Dolores will marry Tonico
after a passage of time, Dolores went from a kid shy to young dedicated to the care of the father, who is sick.
Seeing that the daughter is already mature, Eudoro thinks it’s time to fulfill the I wake up that he did with Tonico and will deliver the youngest to be wife of the deputy.
Remember the moment when Eudoro and Tonico combine Dolores’ wedding:
Eudoro promises Tonico the hand of Dolores
Upon hearing the news, Dolores enters panic and begins to come up with a plan to escape the marriage. She remembers when Pilar ran away from home to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor, and decides to do the same.
Review the scene where Pilar tells Dolores she’s going to run away from home:
Pilar says she will be a doctor
“Jesus Cristinho, enlighten me and help me find my way. I have to find a destination for myself, a convent, any place that welcomes me. Anyone is better than where Tonico is”, prays the young woman.
Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) waits for Eudoro (José Dumont) to sleep to escape in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
Will Dolores be as lucky as Pilar and manage to get out of her marriage? 🤔
Quinzinho helps Samuel lose Pilar and avoid meeting the two. Lota rejoices when he sees Bernardinho. Pilar is admitted to work at Santa Casa. Alberto stays at the casino hotel and falls in love with Clemencia. Pilar watches Samuel’s graduation and watches as Zayla kisses him. Luísa claims that Pilar was deceived by Dolores. Lota demands to move with Batista to Rio de Janeiro. Tonico manipulates Pedro with news about Christie. Guebo falls into a Borges trap. Samuel looks for Pilar.
