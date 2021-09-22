‘In the times of the Emperor’: Pedro and Luísa have an ugly fight after he decides to take his son with her

Dom Pedro (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Dom Pedro (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will have a fight. It will all start when she tells him she is expecting his child.

Pedro will be overjoyed with the news and, some time later, he will go to his beloved’s house and say that he will take over the child. The countess, however, will be irritated by the decision. She will claim that this is nonsense and that it will harm the royal family and herself, still married in the role to Eugenio (Thierry Tremourox).

Peter, however, will not back down:

– You are a strategist! But you have no right to decide our son’s fate!

– I have no right? – will question the countess, indignant.

– I will not allow this child to live in the shadows, without me recognizing it as mine, because you decided! – the emperor will answer.

Luísa will then ask him to leave, as he is not in a position to argue. Before leaving, however, Pedro will give a warning:

– The child you are expecting is mine! You are prohibited from leaving Rio de Janeiro!

Check out the summary of “In the times of the Emperor” of the week of September 20th to 25th: