Increase in commodity prices raises food production cost

From August 2020 to August 2021, the increase in the main agricultural commodities used in the food industry ranged from 18% to 74%, according to the Brazilian Food Industry Association (Abia). This advance may reflect high prices for the final consumer.

A survey carried out by the association reveals that inputs such as corn, soybeans and robusta coffee rose 74%, 67% and 63%, respectively, in this period. Sugar and soy were up 58% and 37%, wheat rose 35% and milk was 21% more expensive.

In the last 12 months, the smallest variations were for cocoa, 18%, and rice, with 19%. Last month, the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization) agricultural commodities index was 32.9% — a 3.1% increase over July.

João Dornellas, executive president of Abia, attributes part of the increase in the prices of commodities and inputs used by the industry to the restricted supply in the domestic market and in the world. “The 25% reduction in the production of the second harvest, due to the less favorable climate, contributed to reduce the pace of commercialization of the grain in the domestic market”, he says.

Another contributing factor, according to the survey, is the projection of production below consumption, with a proportional reduction in stocks for the year, added to the increase in Chinese demand.

In addition to commodities, food industry costs also absorb the rise in packaging prices, directly impacting production and requiring adaptations to the scenario.

According to Abia, raw materials and packaging account for 60% of industrial production costs.

Dornellas cites a survey by Fipe, pointing out that the average tax burden on food in Brazil is 23%, one of the highest on the planet. For products in the basic food basket, the average tax burden is 9.8%.

The current value of the basic food basket practiced in some capitals consumes almost 60% of the minimum wage, the worst proportion in 15 years.

Abia estimates that the additional cost of production can impact the final price of processed foods by up to 20%.