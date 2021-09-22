Initial Forensics Confirms Gabby Petito Murdered, Says FBI | World

The official cause of death – how she was murdered – still depends on the completion of the autopsy.

Petito, aged 22, was visiting Grand Teton National Park with her fiance Brian Laundrie, when it disappeared.

Gabby Petito: The mysterious disappearance of a young woman traveling the US with her fiance in a van

His body was located in an unfinished campsite after an intense search operation. The young woman’s family said they will not speak for now, only when she “is home” for the funeral, according to a statement from her lawyer, Richard Benson Stafford.

Groom is ‘person of interest’, says police

2 of 3 Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Laundrie was declared a “person of interest” (a term informally used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may be related to a case under investigation) in the case, but has not been charged with any crime.

He refused to talk to the police and disappeared a few days later, since leaving her parents’ house with a backpack, on September 14th.

Police continue to ask for information about people who may have seen the boy who, according to his family, has not heard from them for a week. Authorities are also searching for people who have been with him or the couple during his stay at the park, before he returns home without Gabby Petito.

Influencer’s disappearance causes commotion in the US

Travel documented on social media

Gabby Petito left her job in July to travel across the United States in a van with Laundrie, 23 years old. She documented the trip on Instagram.

A video posted by them on YouTube, in which they appear smiling, kissing and running on the beach has been seen over 2.3 million times.

But on September 1st, after a month of traveling, Laundrie returned home to Florida, with his white van and alone. His family reported his disappearance 10 days later.

According to the BBC, two weeks before Gabby Petito disappeared, on August 11, police in the city of Moab, southern Utah, were called in for a possible incident of domestic violence involving the couple.

3 of 3 Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito has not communicated with her family since August — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Via BBC Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito has not communicated with her family since August — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Via BBC

Police released a body camera that showed Gabby crying and complaining about her mental health to the police. She also said that the couple had been arguing more often.

The cops recommended that they spend the night apart, but they did not open any inquiry. It’s still not known what happened after that.