Initial Forensics Confirms Gabby Petito Murdered, Says FBI | World

The official cause of death – how she was murdered – still depends on the completion of the autopsy.

Petito, 22, was visiting Grand Teton National Park with her fiance Brian Laundrie when he disappeared.

His body was located in an unfinished campsite after an intense search operation. The young woman’s family said they will not speak for now, only when she “is home” for the funeral, according to a statement from her lawyer, Richard Benson Stafford.

Gabby Petito: The mysterious disappearance of a young woman traveling the US with her fiance in a van

Groom is ‘person of interest’, says police

Laundrie was declared a “person of interest” (a term informally used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may have a relationship with an investigating case) in the case, but was not charged with any crime.

He refused to talk to the police and disappeared a few days later, since leaving her parents’ house with a backpack, on September 14th.

Police continue to ask for information about people who may have seen the boy who, according to his family, has not heard from them for a week. Authorities are also searching for people who have been with him or the couple during his stay in the park, before he returns home without Petito.

Gabby Petito left her job in July to travel across the United States in a van with 23-year-old Laundrie. She documented the trip on Instagram.

Influencer’s disappearance causes commotion in the US

A video they posted on YouTube, showing them smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed over 2.3 million times.

But on September 1, after a month of traveling, Laundrie returned home to Florida in her white van and no Petito. His family reported his disappearance 10 days later.

According to the BBC, two weeks before Petito’s disappearance on Aug. 11, police in the southern Utah city of Moab were called in for a possible incident of domestic violence involving the couple.

Police released a body camera that showed Petito crying and complaining about his mental health to the police. She also said that the couple had been arguing more often.

Police officers recommended that they spend the night apart, but did not open an inquiry. It is still unknown what happened after that.