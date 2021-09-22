Intel i9-12900K appears on benchmark site in final test before release

New Alder Lake processor found in Ashes of the Singularity

The new Intel Core i9-12900K appeared in new tests almost a month before its release. On the game’s website Ashes of the Singularity the processor, which should hit stores in November, was equipped with a RTX 3080 and tested in several presets.

Expected to be presented on October 27, the tests of the i9-12900K confirm the 24 expected threads for the processor of 16 cores. However, the benchmark in Ashes of the Singularity it does not provide much information for a comparison of results. In the test table you can click and see some presets, but you don’t know the type of memory or frequency of the CPU, for example.



Source: Reproduction/Ashes of the Singularity

O i9-12900K and the RTX 3080 in High_1440p resolution they scored the highest score of 14,200 points, delivering 140 fps. Already with custom presets (first image) it was marked 15,900 with 160 fps. With the arrival of the generation Alder Lake closer and closer, more tests of the CPUs will appear on the internet. keep an eye here on Adrenaline.



– Continues after advertising –

Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake: What We Know So Far

The next generation of Intel processors will be based on the technology of 10nm Enhanced SuperFin, now called Intel 7, and with assembly of hybrid cores. This hybrid assembly makes the CPUs have a mix of large cores for heavier tasks and smaller cores for simpler tasks. Thus, there is an energy saving in the use of the processor. This will be the first generation of Intel processors compatible with 5th generation DDR5 and PCIe memories. the socket of the Alder Lake is the LGA 1700.

The new generation will be presented at the event Intel Innovation, which takes place on the 27th and 28th of October this year. Rumors indicate that only the K series will be released in 2021, with the others arriving in CES 2022. Price leaks by leaker Momomo_US and other American store appearances corroborate these rumors.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz Source: Ashes of the Singularity